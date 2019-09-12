Home Depot (HD) Stake Increased by Main Street Research Llc; Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Continues to Hold Stake in Mastercard Class A (MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) by 233.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc bought 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 3,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $863,000, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $276.53. About 4.64M shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 703.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 63,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 72,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.00 million, up from 8,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 2.66 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, King Wealth has 1.4% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,762 shares. Night Owl Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 145,585 shares or 11.78% of all its holdings. 18,768 are held by Cookson Peirce Inc. Cumberland Ptnrs has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.24% or 3,038 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 0.8% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 568,790 shares. The New York-based M&R Incorporated has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 71,454 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment has invested 2.82% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital holds 1.48% or 17.59M shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Co invested in 0.27% or 3,250 shares. Cap Interest, California-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 859,415 shares.

