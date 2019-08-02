Home Depot (HD) Stake Increased by Cadinha & Co Llc; As Ventas (VTR) Shares Rose, Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $1.87 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 81.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 29,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The hedge fund held 6,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $440,000, down from 36,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.23. About 23,155 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 12,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 96,530 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.52M, up from 83,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $211.73. About 83,929 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset owns 2.93% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 85,764 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 15,617 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Somerset Trust reported 14,765 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth Lc stated it has 1.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Credit Agricole S A reported 85,858 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has 2,325 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regal Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 3,270 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 0.86% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, First In has 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 81,104 are owned by Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 707 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd owns 56,680 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,528 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 656,606 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,790 shares to 18,657 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,060 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Eaton Vance Management accumulated 123,251 shares. Zacks Management has 0.86% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 628,773 shares. Raymond James Na reported 26,169 shares. Ftb holds 852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 30,925 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 165,856 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank, Montana-based fund reported 225 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Co owns 20,824 shares. Citigroup invested 0.03% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Holderness Invs reported 5,150 shares. Bruni J V Co Co invested in 76,518 shares or 0.89% of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,556 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Company owns 27,533 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $279.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 7,959 shares to 12,399 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 98,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.22M for 18.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

