Home Depot (HD) Stake Held by Private Wealth Advisors Inc; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Boosted Its Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Holding by $659,520

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 249.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 3,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.23. About 640,432 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Day Ahead – Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – Lowe’s Companies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Shopify Stock Is Really Tumbling – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakworth reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Menta Ltd Com reported 0.58% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,030 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Invest Counselors has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hilltop invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Golub Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1,025 shares. Wafra invested in 0.9% or 128,760 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Allied Advisory owns 39,244 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Co has 1.25% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Llc holds 3.91% or 38,391 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 593,369 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 16,731 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 0.76% or 5,322 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Reminds Green Dot (GDOT) Investors of the Firm’s Ongoing Investigation into Possible Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50000+ to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Green Dot CEO Steve Streit and 2 Big Financial Headlines – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green Dot accelerates $100M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Green Dot’s Short-Term Pain Appears Worse Than Expected – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mercer International Stock Popped 19% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 16, 2019.