Home Depot (HD) Stake Held by Impala Asset Management Llc; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Trimmed Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) by $466,480 as Share Value Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 44,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 263,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.47 million, up from 218,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 2.80 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 29,220 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 33,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.49. About 1.04 million shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.32 million for 211.17 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

