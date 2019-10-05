Home Depot (HD) Stake Held by Bluespruce Investments Lp; Harbourvest Partners Has Decreased Its Holding in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by $792,848 as Share Value Declined

Harbourvest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Neophotonics Corp. (NPTN) by 63.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbourvest Partners Llc sold 198,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 113,586 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $475,000, down from 311,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbourvest Partners Llc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.54M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.03. About 401,110 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 27/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics (NPTN) on Watch Amid Chatter; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 33c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – DIRECT REVENUE FROM ZTE DURING FISCAL YEAR 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY 1% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 01/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C TO 26C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 58,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 770,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.19 million, up from 711,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

