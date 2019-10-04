Home Depot (HD) Stake Held by Avalon Advisors Llc; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 70.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 54,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 130,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.10 million, up from 76,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $226.81. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store

Edge Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc sold 13,750 shares as the company's stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 33,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 47,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $32.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $78.47. About 1.45M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 12.74 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

