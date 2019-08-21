Home Depot (HD) Stake Has Upped by Accuvest Global Advisors; Lvz Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Gentex (GNTX) by $2.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 182.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 3,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $220.24. About 5.03 million shares traded or 28.68% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

Lvz Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvz Advisors Inc sold 10,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1,130 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234,000, down from 11,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvz Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 377,593 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX: SUPPLIER PRODUCTION ISSUE REMEDIATED SINCE END OF 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Lvz Advisors Inc, which manages about $299.93 million and $421.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 333,651 shares to 391,742 shares, valued at $69.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (TWOK) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,110 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchng Traded Fd Vi.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 15.90 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 45,671 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 775,504 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Us Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 114,392 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Llc owns 12,756 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 41,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 34,900 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 18,663 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates New York accumulated 162,100 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 19,940 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.19% or 161,528 shares. Hartline Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 12,170 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 50 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 27,587 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R bought $12,499 worth of stock or 711 shares. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was bought by Ryan Scott P. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was bought by Nash Kevin C. $314 worth of stock was bought by Boehm Neil on Friday, June 28.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Australia Etf (EWA) by 64,195 shares to 68,502 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Russi by 33,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,667 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Et (FTGC).