Home Depot (HD) Stake Has Lifted by Caprock Group Inc; Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Stock Declined While Convergence Investment Partners Decreased Its Stake by $651,252

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 31,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 50,755 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 81,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 12.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 9.32M shares traded or 137.18% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 01/05/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON MALLINCKRODT’S STANNSOPORFIN; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Aurobindo Pharma eyes Mallinckrodt Opioids again – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: FDA VOTED 21 TO 3 OVER STANNSOPORFIN; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Names Paul R. Carter, Anne C. Whitaker to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Endo International, Depomed and Mallinckrodt all fell on the news; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT REPORTS ON FDA JOINT ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – REMAINS FOCUSED PRIMARILY ON REDUCING DEBT THROUGHOUT REMAINDER OF 2018; 26/03/2018 – EVOKE PHARMA INC EVOK.O – HAS AMENDED CO’S AGREEMENT WITH MALLINCKRODT, ARD INC. TO DEFER DEVELOPMENT AND APPROVAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS FOR GIMOTI; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mallinckrodt PLC To ‘B+’; Otlk Stable

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 15,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 13,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $227.32. About 4.11 million shares traded or 4.02% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,085 shares to 58,525 shares, valued at $8.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 49,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,237 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corp reported 843,398 shares stake. Allstate Corp holds 0.42% or 81,401 shares in its portfolio. Secor Cap Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 17,375 shares. Sun Life Financial accumulated 1,924 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 8,924 shares. 387,300 were accumulated by Duquesne Family Office Lc. Tompkins stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 245 were accumulated by Research & Management Co. Principal Gru invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 336,141 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Blackrock owns 0.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 69.17M shares. Choate Advsrs stated it has 33,816 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Lc holds 0.41% or 12,641 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 516,605 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Corporation In holds 0.22% or 1,515 shares.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 42,080 shares to 121,508 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

