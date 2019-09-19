Home Depot (HD) Stake Boosted by Legacy Private Trust; As Century Bancorp (CNBKA) Stock Price Declined, Delphi Management Trimmed Stake

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Bancorp (CNBKA) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 5,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.10% . The institutional investor held 7,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, down from 12,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Century Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.81M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 1,608 shares traded. Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) has risen 9.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CNBKA News: 26/04/2018 – THIRD CENTURY BANCORP TDCB.OB QUARTERLY SHR $0.18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Century Bancorp Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBKA); 26/04/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Releases Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Third Century Bancorp Announces Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Third Century Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDCB); 16/03/2018 1st Century Bank Reaches $1 Billion In Assets

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 2,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,461 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.84M, up from 15,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $228.59. About 1.71 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 11,957 shares to 15,919 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 118,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 385,404 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies owns 31,012 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Fmr has invested 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com reported 17,224 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Management Lp owns 972,866 shares. Northstar Limited Com reported 3.12% stake. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 11,008 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Prospector Prns Ltd Com invested in 39,364 shares. Monroe National Bank And Mi owns 1,266 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Gp has 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Plancorp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.25% or 2,991 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset stated it has 1.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 47,561 were accumulated by Bainco Investors. Private Asset Inc invested 3.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lockheed Martin Mngmt Company stated it has 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 39 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.90 million activity. Filler James J bought 2,900 shares worth $252,614. The insider SLOANE BARRY R bought 1 shares worth $153. On Thursday, August 15 the insider Delinsky Stephen R bought $81. Kay Linda Sloane had bought 14 shares worth $1,298 on Wednesday, May 15. The insider Feeney Brian J. bought 2 shares worth $185. 12 shares valued at $1,112 were bought by WESTLING JON on Wednesday, May 15.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00 million and $111.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss And C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8,054 shares to 11,229 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 14,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold CNBKA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 1.87 million shares or 6.70% more from 1.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 5,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 14,642 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 5,743 shares. 1,854 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. First LP reported 2,584 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Wellington Group Llp has invested 0% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) for 3,600 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 22,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 719 shares. State Street holds 0% or 53,102 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 132,015 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio.