Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Wunderlich Securities Increased Position; Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Position by $1.92 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 74.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 11,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 27,373 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 15,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $220.27. About 5.40 million shares traded or 38.11% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 390.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 40,185 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 429,613 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39M and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,487 shares to 105,917 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,938 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has 98,970 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Duncker Streett And accumulated 9,239 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 611,349 are owned by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd stated it has 35,399 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blackhill Capital Incorporated holds 64,800 shares. 8,180 are owned by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. 101,246 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Texas-based Sfmg Limited Company has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fiduciary Co has 7,916 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.60 million shares. Whittier Tru holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 2,272 shares. Illinois-based Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Illinois-based Hartline Invest Corp has invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). King Luther Cap Mngmt stated it has 66,518 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Counsel accumulated 0.41% or 5,877 shares. 29,224 were reported by Bbva Compass Bank. Condor Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.61% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mariner Limited Company accumulated 234,979 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reliant Investment Lc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 23,723 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Capital Mgmt has 1.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 81,616 shares. Orca Management Ltd owns 7,883 shares. Coastline Company has 7,710 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 48,526 are held by Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Com. Ironwood Limited Com invested in 304 shares. Hilltop Holdings has 0.24% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5,999 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca accumulated 81,104 shares or 2.81% of the stock. Curbstone Corp accumulated 13,712 shares or 0.72% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability has invested 3.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $576.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 9,152 shares to 82,270 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Emerging Mkts Sm Cap Etf (EWX) by 35,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,926 shares, and cut its stake in Docusign Inc.