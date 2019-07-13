Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed by $351,058 Its Stake; As Walmart (WMT) Shares Rose, Holder Agf Investments Increased Its Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25M shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 13,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.46M, up from 227,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $327.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 24/04/2018 – Fin24: Walmart close to $12bn-plus deal for Naspers-linked Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 19/03/2018 – New York Metro Superlawyer Lynda J. Grant Investigates Walmart for Securities Fraud; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 19/04/2018 – BI India: Walmart just made a change that employees have been demanding for years; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART IS GENERATING LOSSES TO GENERATE GROWTH; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 64,032 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 8,597 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas invested in 3,192 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company owns 20,433 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Carroll Assoc holds 0.1% or 10,673 shares in its portfolio. First Business Ser Inc invested in 0.04% or 2,325 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Co has invested 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Accredited Invsts has 0.05% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wendell David Assoc holds 0.47% or 31,178 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv holds 0% or 73,344 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 10,758 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 663 shares. Hendershot Invs invested in 1,820 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ssi Inv Mgmt owns 2,622 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 10,302 shares to 27,510 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 19,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,505 shares, and cut its stake in The Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How Do Brick-and-Mortar Chains Fare on Prime Day? – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Target Stock Is Still One of the Best Retail Plays – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart to relist minority stake in Seiyu – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Kroger Stumbles as Competition Gets Fiercer in the Grocery Space – Bloomberg” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa holds 598,421 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 5,322 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cypress Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy), Wyoming-based fund reported 1,181 shares. Bamco New York reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Com owns 0.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 107,763 shares. Financial Architects stated it has 475 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.09% or 707 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 0.95% or 22,810 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has 22.34M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 1,654 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 2,005 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Petrus Company Lta has invested 0.59% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). M&T Commercial Bank Corp stated it has 395,771 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Piershale Finance Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.24% or 2,079 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.