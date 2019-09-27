Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Waddell & Reed Financial Trimmed Its Holding; Alpine Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Share Price Declined

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 291,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.84M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $229.79. About 4.03 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 280,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 5,325 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 285,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 11.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “LOCAL INTERCONNECT FOR GROUP IV SOURCE/DRAIN REGIONS” (AMERICAN INVENTORS); 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 13/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Chairman Burr on Gina Haspel to be Director of CIA; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferrari N V by 124,121 shares to 773,184 shares, valued at $124.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespaworld Holdings Limited by 166,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.80 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

