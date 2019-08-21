Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Chartist Raised Its Stake; Theleme Partners Llp Upped Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $73.40 Million

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37M, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $217.71. About 568,254 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 18.11M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.78 million, up from 15.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 3.47M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Hawaii News Now: Source: Panthers bidder to visit Bank of America stadium Monday; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Bank of America CEOs Earn Biggest — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75 million shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.44M are owned by Brown Advisory. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc reported 190,000 shares stake. Azimuth Mgmt Lc reported 301,047 shares. Bp Public Limited Com owns 0.99% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 924,000 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel holds 14,718 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 94,239 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 189,025 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth accumulated 13,512 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Iowa-based Iowa Bank & Trust has invested 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Barclays Pcl holds 0.27% or 14.11M shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability stated it has 3.40 million shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 581 shares. First Natl Company owns 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 107,754 shares. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO) by 1,360 shares to 8,549 shares, valued at $363.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,424 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Industrial Sector (XLI).