Home Depot (HD) Shares Rose While Chartist Has Raised by $17.85 Million Its Holding; As Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Stock Price Rose, Endeavour Capital Advisors Lifted by $2.02 Million Its Holding

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 61,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The hedge fund held 681,035 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10M, up from 619,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.73. About 9,429 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Div of $0.06 Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 19/04/2018 – QCR Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – IN FIRST FULL YEAR AFTER MERGER, 2019, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 0.3% ACCRETIVE TO EPS EXCLUDING IMPACT OF FUTURE CONSIDERATION; 20/03/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PLANS TO BUY BATES COS

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 93 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 2,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.37 million, up from 1,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $222.75. About 1.65M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 1.45% or 6,563 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd owns 304 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Company has 1.35% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 14,420 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested in 3.95 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser reported 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 170,698 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 12.17 million shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,583 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares has 29,224 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca has 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 41,552 shares. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinnacle Ltd accumulated 0.63% or 144,237 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc invested in 23,823 shares or 1% of the stock. 47,682 were reported by L And S Advsrs.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO) by 1,360 shares to 8,549 shares, valued at $363.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 23 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,171 shares, and cut its stake in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 32,503 shares to 42,782 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 31,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,960 shares, and cut its stake in Merchants Bancorp Ind.