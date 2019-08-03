Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Position as Market Value Rose; Pier Capital Has Decreased Holding in First Merchants (FRME) as Stock Value Rose

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.44% . The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 339,049 shares traded or 25.65% up from the average. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viewray Inc by 213,259 shares to 884,080 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 5,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,388 shares, and has risen its stake in National Vision Holdings Inc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $10,827 activity. Lehman Gary also bought $1,665 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Merchants Corporation and MBT Financial Corporation Announce the Signing of a Definitive Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on October 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants (FRME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP has 14,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 279,752 are held by Eagle Asset. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 1,843 shares. Lsv Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Century accumulated 150,693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 92,243 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 641,207 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 19,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pl Cap Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 8.04% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 37,928 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 136,232 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 72,400 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 41,241 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 7,304 shares. 25,005 were accumulated by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 1.20% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $41.55 million for 11.28 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.20% EPS growth.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 5,433 shares to 155,252 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,521 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.