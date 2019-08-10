Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Decreased Stake by $742,799 as Valuation Rose; Transalta Corp. (TAC) Shares Declined While Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Holding

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Transalta Corp. (TAC) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 2.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.11% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.36M, down from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Transalta Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 255,508 shares traded or 54.77% up from the average. TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) has risen 9.69% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TAC News: 10/05/2018 – TransAlta Renewables 1Q Net C$66M; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA 1Q REV. C$588M, EST. C$636.0M; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE C$0.39; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $588 MLN VS $578 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q FFO C$1.10/Shr; 10/05/2018 – TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC – QTRLY SHR C$0.26; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP TA.TO -SEES 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FROM $750 MLN TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.23; 08/05/2018 – Transalta 1Q EPS C$0.23; 08/05/2018 – TRANSALTA CFO DONALD TREMBLAY TO LEAVE CO. EFFECTIVE MAY 8

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 3,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 54,176 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 58,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto (NYSE:TD) by 37,512 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $160.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. TransAlta Corporation – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Media Advisory: TransAlta Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cashing In On Sogou’s Cash Position – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TransAlta Responds to Continued Energy-Only Market in Alberta – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TransAlta and Capital Power Reach Agreement to Swap Non-Operating Interests in Keephills 3 and Genesee 3 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Tru Advisors accumulated 1.64% or 45,042 shares. Opus Cap Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cls Investments Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Acg Wealth stated it has 59,353 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cibc Savings Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 5,240 shares. Paloma Prns holds 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,317 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Llc holds 44,302 shares. First Commonwealth Fin Pa reported 2,982 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 3.28M shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 1.42 million were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Garnet Equity Holdg owns 9% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 40,000 shares. Mairs Pwr Inc invested in 312,250 shares. 5,771 are held by Aldebaran Fincl.