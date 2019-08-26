Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position; As Mam Software Group (MAMS) Valuation Rose, Bandera Partners Has Lowered Position by $745,736

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1,018 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500.

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 2,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 138,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.06 million, down from 140,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $218.65. About 3.43M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,749 shares to 35,905 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based King Luther Corp has invested 1.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpha Cubed Investments Lc reported 51,050 shares. Capwealth Lc invested 2.67% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 37,671 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Wendell David Associates Incorporated owns 25,798 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 0.23% or 5,000 shares. 9,627 were accumulated by Maple Capital Management Inc. Moreover, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has 2.54% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1.01 million shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc owns 12,228 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Limited Liability accumulated 5,600 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 592 were reported by Focused Wealth Incorporated. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 94,273 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc holds 48,526 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zpr Investment Mngmt holds 28,431 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Cove Street Capital invested 0.98% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Wynnefield Cap holds 12.45% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 3.08 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated owns 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 20,744 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 34 shares. Polar Asset Partners reported 301,220 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,016 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Tower Research Lc (Trc) owns 1,014 shares. Bandera Prns Ltd Com has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Vanguard Gru holds 22,613 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 18,790 shares. Minerva Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 10,330 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies has 20,200 shares.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,865 for 44.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.