Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose; Hilton Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Declined

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 42,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 191,069 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.71M, up from 148,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD)

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested in 29,224 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,214 shares stake. Ameriprise reported 5.73 million shares. 66,202 were reported by Barrett Asset Management Ltd Com. Qs Investors Limited Liability reported 104,154 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Albion Fin Group Ut reported 61,519 shares. Salem Inv Counselors holds 14,504 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.8% or 858,658 shares. Sit Invest Incorporated reported 0.98% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Vident Advisory has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Farmers Merchants Invests, Nebraska-based fund reported 33,380 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 56,248 shares. Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 32,238 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Spdr (XLI) by 4,625 shares to 68,941 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.