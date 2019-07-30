Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Has Lowered by $30.21 Million Its Position

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $217.23. About 1.57 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $174.41. About 12.02 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr Zto Us by 1.94 million shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $49.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc Lb Us (LTD) by 259,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Stock Is Breaking Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Consider Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.85% or 250,752 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth holds 0.22% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. New England Rech Management invested 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 15,617 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd reported 12,639 shares. Weik Capital Management has 14,980 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.94% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Caprock Grp owns 15,790 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Holderness reported 2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,216 are held by Money Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Huntington Natl Bank reported 1.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc owns 7.13 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 14,504 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,357 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Argi Invest Service Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 4,034 shares.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares to 109,962 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.58 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.