Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Trimmed Holding by $351,058 as Shares Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Biondo Investment Advisors Has Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $217.45. About 1.50M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, down from 155,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $276.61. About 1.45M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.59 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Marco Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 15,617 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,184 shares. 18,775 were accumulated by Carret Asset Mngmt Lc. Cwm Lc invested in 0.03% or 8,867 shares. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Limited Com reported 4.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hartline accumulated 30,321 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc invested in 0.27% or 11,973 shares. Birinyi Assoc holds 9,850 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Invest has 1.8% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 4.54M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 37,528 were accumulated by Zwj Counsel. The Michigan-based Clarkston Capital Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Naples Global Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 20,405 shares stake.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.00 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

