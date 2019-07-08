Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Wagner Bowman Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $351,058; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Cut by $34.41 Million Its Holding

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.43 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.65M, down from 7.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 2.54M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO ALAN ARMSTRONG COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $212.73. About 1.34M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,164 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. South Texas Money Management Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 27,500 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 998,155 shares. Great Lakes Advisors invested in 29,321 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% or 60,880 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset reported 200,139 shares. Moreover, Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has 0.04% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 0.09% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 37,564 shares. Proshare Llc holds 0.04% or 218,177 shares in its portfolio. King Street Mgmt LP owns 11.30M shares for 15.64% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 0.05% or 463,051 shares in its portfolio. E&G Lp has 0.23% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cetera Advisor reported 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 127,835 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $29.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 86,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71M for 30.85 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Intl (VXUS) by 12,508 shares to 201,747 shares, valued at $10.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.21 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

