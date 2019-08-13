Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Vontobel Asset Management Lowered Holding by $2.78 Million; As Lennox Intl (LII) Share Price Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $990,792

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 370.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 3,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 4,767 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 1,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $253.01. About 190,992 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL – CO REITERATES 3-7% REVENUE GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR 2018, EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $9.75-$10.35; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Lennox International Schedules First Quarter Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – RAISING ITS 2020 MARGIN TARGET FOR REFRIGERATION SEGMENT FROM 12-14% TO A NEW RANGE OF 14-16%

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 14,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 271,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.15M, down from 286,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $207.01. About 1.95M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac invested in 3,162 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,339 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Hightower Advsr Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 4,375 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 2,301 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 490 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 33,760 shares stake. Aurora Inv Counsel invested 0.75% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Enterprise Fincl Serv stated it has 107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,841 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Utah Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 9,397 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,000 are held by Jefferies Group Ltd Llc. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 2,557 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 109,014 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,290 shares to 108,282 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,437 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Stockton accumulated 16,226 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has 1,223 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,035 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.52% or 4.54 million shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 45,370 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 13,145 shares stake. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd holds 0.28% or 4,685 shares. Moreover, Osborne Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lazard Asset Management Ltd invested 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd holds 3.88% or 44,302 shares. Aldebaran Financial has invested 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Birinyi Assoc holds 0.81% or 9,850 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0.36% or 58,355 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Co accumulated 2,179 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc by 59,815 shares to 359,055 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 507,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).