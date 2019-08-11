Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Vigilant Capital Management Increased Holding by $12.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; Boston Scientific Com (BSX) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp Com (BSX) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 24,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 85,005 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, down from 109,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 4.72 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 935.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 67,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 74,502 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 7,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 465,700 shares. 73,200 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Tcw Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 13,921 shares. Hrt Lc owns 8,478 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 267 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 8,117 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 16,570 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has invested 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 227,426 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Redwood Invs Ltd Liability owns 229,287 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Continental Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.49% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 27,507 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Korea has 0.31% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 28.42 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 24,793 shares to 40,572 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New Com by 4,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Visteon Corp Com New (NYSE:VC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 208 shares. Spark Investment Management Llc accumulated 12,500 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Armistice Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 1.18% or 112,000 shares. 139,965 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman Comm. Towercrest Capital Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,705 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0.43% or 870,549 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,765 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 8,275 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 0.49% stake. 6,977 are owned by Provise Management Grp Lc. Invesco Ltd has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 444,700 shares. Churchill Mngmt holds 0.78% or 153,162 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pcj Counsel Ltd reported 0.11% stake.