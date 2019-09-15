Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Decreased Its Stake; U S Global Investors Cut Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $3.93 Million

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 58.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 62,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 44,832 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, down from 107,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 576,880 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR FEB. CAPACITY UP 9%; 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR ISSUES FINANCIAL RECASTS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 04/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop service between New York’s JFK Airport and San Jose, California, and third daily Seattle; 01/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines Migrates Virgin Amer Into Their Sabre Passenger Services System; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO INTRODUCE NEW ‘SAVER FARE’ TO COMPETE WITH ULCC; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP TO REPORT FINL RESULTS

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 3,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 209,903 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.65M, down from 213,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 497,200 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 38,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.50 million for 7.59 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.