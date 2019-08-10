Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Somerville Kurt F Increased Holding by $430,705; Hsbc Holdings Plc Decreased Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position by $2.01 Million

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 28,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 287,219 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.44M, down from 315,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 62,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06 million, up from 60,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,643 shares to 132,677 shares, valued at $21.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,327 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 9,569 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hussman Strategic Advisors has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 59,600 shares stake. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 28,789 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 1.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aristotle Capital Management has 2.44% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Founders Cap Limited reported 2.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bowen Hanes Incorporated holds 2.06% or 241,959 shares. Oarsman Capital Incorporated holds 1,492 shares. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.08% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.76% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,031 shares. Symphony Asset Llc owns 0.2% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,973 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 9.09 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.