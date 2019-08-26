Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Sadoff Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $602,796 as Stock Value Rose; Phocas Financial Has Lowered Position in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) by $506,600 as Stock Value Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 3,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 327,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.88M, down from 330,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 2,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 15,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 17,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $206.16. About 602,701 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 123,853 were reported by Kcm Inv Advsr Lc. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Com holds 1,390 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.23% or 615,653 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 234,416 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 371,521 shares. 154,391 are owned by Wafra. Smith Salley And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,470 shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Corp holds 1.65% or 29,476 shares. Moon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,865 shares. Moreover, Schmidt P J Investment Incorporated has 1.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 1.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.45% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.83% or 3.95M shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.33% or 5,775 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 26,947 shares. Nomura Holdg reported 0.02% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Natl Bank has 0% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Gulf International National Bank & Trust (Uk) invested in 0.11% or 32,786 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 49,627 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Cornerstone reported 128 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated stated it has 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP invested in 0.01% or 54 shares. L And S Advsr holds 0.48% or 17,851 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Com holds 6,413 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd owns 74,528 shares.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation Class A by 503,974 shares to 731,207 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 242,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 381,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc..