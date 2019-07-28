Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Rdl Financial Raised Holding; As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Price Rose, Alethea Capital Management Has Upped Position by $504,900

Alethea Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc bought 5,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,892 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 5,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 1.21M shares traded or 20.60% up from the average. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DOESN’T EXPECT MORE MATERIAL EXPENSES FROM TOYS R US; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: REITERATES 2018 OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN TO BE UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro: Haim Saban Will Continue in Consulting Role; 17/05/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS ADDED $500M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & QTRLY; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 01/05/2018 – CNBC: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 07/03/2018 UnitedHealthcare Donates Hasbro’s NERF ENERGY Game Kits to Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson; 07/05/2018 – Hasbro Ranks No. 5 on 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hasbro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAS); 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: DECLINES TO SAY IF 2018 SALES WILL GROW OR DECLINE

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.68M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,325 were reported by Lynch & Assocs In. Yhb Inv Advsrs invested 1.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Stifel Corp invested in 0.79% or 1.45M shares. Missouri-based Jones Fincl Companies Lllp has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 5,137 shares. Capital Ok stated it has 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Veritas Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership reported 530 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 287,984 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Management has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Piershale Gru invested in 0.24% or 2,079 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 36,190 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.47% or 32,238 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,965 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,545 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Home Depot co-founder will give 90% of his reported $4.5 billion fortune to charity – MarketWatch” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for Nasdaq (NDAQ) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McCormick (MKC) Up 4.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Friday: TSLA, AAL, ALGN, DOW – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Does Maxing Out a Credit Card Hurt Your Credit Score? – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A/D Line Flattens while Large Caps and Technology Outperform – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Cincinnati Corp holds 0.94% or 273,600 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.51% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 39,305 are held by Beaconlight Capital Ltd Company. Advisory Alpha Limited stated it has 118 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.09% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) or 4,227 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 1,761 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Creative Planning holds 7,581 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 70,054 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Advisor Ptnrs invested in 0.08% or 7,053 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).