Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Quadrant Capital Management Decreased Stake; Acadian Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) as Stock Declined

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 308.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 5.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.14M, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.03M shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 20,345 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 22,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 1.10M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 17,571 shares to 199 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong Flooring Inc by 54,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,651 shares, and cut its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 22.88 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

