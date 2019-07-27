Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Cut Position; St Germain D J Co Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,072 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.19 million, up from 199,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – HANWANG TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO TRANSFER ONE OF ITS NON-REGISTERED TRADEMARK RELATED RIGHTS TO APPLE INC AAPL.O; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 27/04/2018 – $AAPL new weekly lows; 04/05/2018 – Buffett lifts stake to $44bn in ‘unbelievable Apple’; 09/05/2018 – The Silicon Valley venture capitalist says Apple is a massive generator of cash, but it’s probably slipping on the innovation side; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 1,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,713 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, down from 146,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 15/03/2018 – CPSC: Tents Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 4,558 shares to 199,727 shares, valued at $14.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Vanguard Sm (VB) by 92,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,524 shares, and cut its stake in Sally Beauty Company (NYSE:SBH).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.