Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Moon Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $20.80 Million; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Stifel Finl (SF) Position by $1.08 Million; Share Value Rose

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $367.07M, down from 1,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 103,369 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, down from 121,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $58.54. About 350,448 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 5,683 shares to 137,375 shares, valued at $3.40 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76B for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot trims full-year sales outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot Explains Its Reduced Expectations – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hold out for a Lower Valuation Before Buying Home Depot Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.35 per share. SF’s profit will be $100.19 million for 10.16 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Stifel Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.13% EPS growth.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $308.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,643 shares to 2,340 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).