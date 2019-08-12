Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Increased Position by $385,056 as Valuation Rose; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Glovista Investments Has Decreased Stake

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 114,778 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.03 million, up from 112,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.91M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two Law Enforcement Officers Shot At #Dallas Home Depot-; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 489,948 shares. Fincl Counselors owns 10,226 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.13% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 5.70M shares. Baltimore reported 609,397 shares. Taylor Frigon Limited Liability Com accumulated 56,461 shares. Carroll Finance Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.72% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Llc reported 2.37% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Miller Howard Investments New York accumulated 389,373 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp holds 76,170 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.00M shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company has 97 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc owns 2,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Guild Invest Mgmt invested 2.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $245,837 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 115,540 shares to 158,858 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: A 10.2% Yield At An Attractive Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Ares Capital (ARCC) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ares Capital: Risk/Reward No Longer Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Low Rates, Muted Lending to Hurt BNY Mellon’s (BK) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ares Capital (ARCC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 15,010 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Btim Corp invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1,438 were accumulated by Summit Asset Limited Liability Com. Minnesota-based Foundry Prns Lc has invested 0.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Llc owns 0.34% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 81,149 shares. Smith Salley Associates reported 1,470 shares. Fin Architects stated it has 475 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,902 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Company holds 10,497 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Raymond James And stated it has 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Captrust Finance Advisors has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,353 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Regions Corporation reported 0.97% stake. M Inc invested in 0.35% or 7,886 shares. Interocean Limited Co reported 14,551 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 124,068 shares, valued at $15.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,301 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy Walmart Stock for a Pre-Earnings Rally – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.