Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding by $695,622; Oberweis Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Synnex Corp. (SNX) as Valuation Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 28,164 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.40M, down from 31,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synnex Corp. (SNX) by 173.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 4,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 7,659 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, up from 2,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 276,317 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest accumulated 15,655 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 61,337 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 77,695 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation owns 29 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20,595 are owned by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. Walleye Trading Lc reported 795 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 112,255 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 22,570 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 108,187 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com holds 4,214 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 0.01% or 1.33M shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa reported 157,461 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. 574,678 were reported by Geode Management Llc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $498.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6,984 shares to 30,878 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worthington Inds. Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,840 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone reported 10,544 shares. Iron holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,287 shares. Smead Capital Mngmt owns 444,497 shares. Pioneer Savings Bank N A Or has invested 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pinebridge Lp holds 182,758 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0.97% or 438,000 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,900 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Com owns 3,268 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 69,609 were reported by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Putnam Fl Inv Management Communications reported 0.7% stake. Affinity Invest Lc has 50,502 shares for 1.99% of their portfolio. 830 were reported by Hillsdale Inv Management. Washington has invested 1.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sadoff Investment Limited Com holds 327,710 shares or 5.39% of its portfolio. 23,262 were accumulated by Scott Selber.