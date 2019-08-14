Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $512,835; Zendesk (ZEN) Stake Held by Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 2,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 14,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 11,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $6.74 during the last trading session, reaching $201.59. About 3.69 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 1.67 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maine-based fund reported 74,502 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lee Danner & Bass accumulated 52,988 shares. Curbstone Financial Corporation owns 13,712 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Company has 1.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 12,155 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc owns 2.84% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,249 shares. Creative Planning has 0.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Skylands Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,950 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 107,941 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 515,606 shares. Towercrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,705 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, D L Carlson Group has 1.59% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,291 shares. Impala Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sequent Asset Mgmt Lc reported 9,385 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited accumulated 0.24% or 169,285 shares.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 7,203 shares to 39,679 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 11,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,800 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW).

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares to 984,658 shares, valued at $177.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,642 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.