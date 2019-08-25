Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Increased Position; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Position

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 144,373 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, down from 146,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.59 million shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77 million shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources: At least one officer shot during northeast Dallas incident Tuesday afternoon near Home Depot; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 25/04/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says 1 officer has died day after shooting at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc F (NYSE:MDT) by 25,625 shares to 38,443 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

