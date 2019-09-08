Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $552,945 as Stock Value Rose; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock Price Declined, Ally Financial Raised Its Position

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.18. About 6.86M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 22/04/2018 – Telstra Target Price Cut 12% to A$3/Share by Morgan Stanley; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Witness reveals Morgan Freeman granddaughter’s dying words; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO ANF.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $11; 07/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TODAY; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EUROPE LOOKING “INCREASINGLY ATTRACTIVE” ON ABSOLUTE VALUATIONS; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/04/2018 – FENNER PLC – MORGAN STANLEY CONFIRMS IT IS SATISFIED THAT RESOURCES ARE AVAILABLE TO MICHELIN TO SATISFY IN FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE UNDER TERMS; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is a Standout and Priced Accordingly — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – EV Energy Partners files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.59% or 418,984 shares. 1.77 million were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 65,670 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Field & Main Commercial Bank holds 2.48% or 13,686 shares. S&Co holds 0.42% or 19,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.39% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Personal Capital Corporation has 0.32% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 147,656 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares accumulated 959,809 shares. Logan Management accumulated 117,352 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.99% or 76,696 shares. Stock Yards Bank & has invested 2.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). C Ww A S accumulated 7.31% or 3.00 million shares. Chemung Canal Com invested in 0.67% or 14,597 shares. Davis R M reported 94,273 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,435 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh. Citigroup holds 1.46M shares. Atria Investments Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sunbelt Inc accumulated 5,831 shares. Moreover, Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boston Partners has 434,449 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, M&T National Bank has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 502,396 shares. Lord Abbett Company Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,902 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 436,828 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.03% or 5,300 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hudson Bay Lp holds 0.14% or 259,578 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.23% or 1.45M shares. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 41,469 shares.