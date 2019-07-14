Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Boosted Stake; As Lear (LEA) Share Price Declined, Eagle Global Advisors Decreased Holding by $347,085

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 2,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 27,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc analyzed 2,571 shares as the company's stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 76,947 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44M, down from 79,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $4.99 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 587,301 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $4.06 EPS, down 17.98% or $0.89 from last year’s $4.95 per share. LEA’s profit will be $252.79M for 8.40 P/E if the $4.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.00 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 5,534 shares to 80,143 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why Shares of Lear Plunged In May – Nasdaq" on June 06, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "How to Invest in Housing Stocks – Motley Fool" on July 11, 2019