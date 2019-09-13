Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lifted Holding by $384,192; Macquarie Infrastr Co Memb (MIC) Holder Patten & Patten Lowered Stake

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (MIC) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 9,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.57% . The institutional investor held 86,235 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.50M, down from 95,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.45. About 187,609 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – CALLS FOR A STRATEGIC REVIEW AT MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure 2018 Growth Capital Deployment Expectations Revised to About $300 Million; 22/03/2018 – TRANSURBAN BUYS A25 TOLL ROAD FROM MACQUARIE INFRA FOR C$840M; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE SAYS MOAB GIVING MISLEADING STATEMENTS; 07/05/2018 – MIC Provides Additional Update Following Solid Qtrly Results and Initiatives Outlined by New CEO Christopher Frost; 30/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Macquari; 29/05/2018 – CROP Infrastructure Announces the Appointment of Mr. David Weinkauf to the Executive Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – Moab: Review Should Include Termination of Costly Management Services Pact, Spinoff of Assets or Sale of Macquarie

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 51,240 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.66M, up from 49,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $232.88. About 423,666 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%

Analysts await Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 248.28% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.29 per share. MIC’s profit will be $87.12 million for 9.76 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.53% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,265 shares to 114,284 shares, valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pacific (NYSE:LPX).

