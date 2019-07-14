Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Upped Stake; V F Com (VFC) Market Value Rose While Norris Perne & French Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $443,158

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in V F Corp Com (VFC) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 5,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,957 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.73 million, down from 140,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in V F Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.50M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 30/04/2018 – VF Corp Completes the Sale of Its Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 06/03/2018 VF Corporation Appoints Velia Carboni as Chief Digital Officer; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.20M, up from 74,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Conning has invested 1.35% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). D E Shaw And holds 0.04% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 389,236 shares. Moreover, Fulton State Bank Na has 0.02% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Jones Lllp reported 53,124 shares. Welch Forbes Lc reported 4,161 shares. Minnesota-based Sit Inv Associate has invested 0.31% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Aviva Plc has 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Zeke Capital Advsr Llc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested in 26,375 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 32 shares. 6,174 were reported by Appleton Prtn Inc Ma. Alphamark Advisors Limited, Kentucky-based fund reported 72 shares.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. 12,552 V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares with value of $1.04M were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN. 8,894 shares were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C, worth $759,462.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability Co holds 14,551 shares. Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 1.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 21,918 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated accumulated 28,789 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corporation has 1.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,932 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.9% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). King Luther Mgmt has 1.28M shares. Kistler owns 2,870 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 17.28 million shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.44% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has 0.99% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 60,700 shares. Central Retail Bank Trust accumulated 7,185 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.86% or 29,643 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0.57% or 815,168 shares. Parsec Financial Management Incorporated accumulated 71,484 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 21,147 shares.

