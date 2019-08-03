Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Homrich & Berg Has Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose; Weber Alan W Stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Lowered by $1.02 Billion

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 1.80 million shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg analyzed 14,374 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71M, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 4.20 million shares. 1,737 were accumulated by Cidel Asset Mngmt. Beese Fulmer Investment Management stated it has 0.64% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jackson Wealth Management Llc owns 13,367 shares. York Cap Mgmt Global Ltd Liability reported 64,022 shares. Capital Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 12,150 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) stated it has 6,700 shares. Sabal Trust Commerce has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cullinan Assoc Incorporated has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lazard Asset Management reported 25,226 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,268 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.64% or 89,278 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 371,521 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,925 shares to 11,695 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 34,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

