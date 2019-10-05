Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Upped Its Holding by $847,458 as Market Valuation Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined While Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Lowered Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 4,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 41,342 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.60 million, up from 37,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6,694 shares to 58,984 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 41,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,803 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Sold Way Too Early – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: The Home Depot vs. Lowe’s – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster & Motley reported 3,516 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kames Public Ltd Com accumulated 16,645 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Castleark Llc reported 149,084 shares. The Kentucky-based Regent Inv Limited Company has invested 0.54% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 62,729 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Accuvest Advsrs holds 0.67% or 5,545 shares in its portfolio. 1.10 million are owned by Provident Trust. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,555 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bridges Management Inc invested in 1.15% or 144,171 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Mngmt owns 12,150 shares. Moreover, Thomas J Herzfeld has 0% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 52 shares. 1,166 were accumulated by Kirr Marbach And Company Llc In. Lenox Wealth Management Inc accumulated 4,574 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Management Corporation holds 2.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 24,321 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,314 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.