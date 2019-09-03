Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Gabalex Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Hilltop Holdings Boosted by $480,600 Its Stake

Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.35M, down from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $223.7. About 2.64M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Bad winter weather may affect results at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 270 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,158 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 1,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $11.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.6. About 2.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 16/05/2018 – Amazon loses another key executive as it becomes a top target for poaching tech talent; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is making another move in its courtship of lower-income shoppers. Customers on Medicaid can get Amazon Prime for $5.99 a month, or $7 less than the new regular monthly fee of $12.99; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,350 shares to 7,805 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 6,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,018 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 556,710 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 439 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,971 shares. Cooperman Leon G invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornercap Investment Counsel stated it has 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 1.17% or 5,349 shares. Agf Investments has 117,982 shares. 3,204 are held by Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc. Ami Invest Management has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hilton Cap Management Ltd has invested 1.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,000 are owned by Central. 48,875 were accumulated by Hartford Investment. New York-based General Amer Investors has invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 128,205 were accumulated by Stockbridge Prns Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jennison Assocs Limited Liability has 0.96% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 5.03M shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp accumulated 157,771 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Ally holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 20,000 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 2,075 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 52,926 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 184,395 shares. Junto Cap Mngmt LP invested in 3.34% or 302,427 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 11,557 shares. Cypress Capital Grp Inc reported 0.96% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Corp has 22,245 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Farmers Fincl Bank holds 17,221 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio. Trustmark Bank Tru Department invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The United Kingdom-based Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Markston Intl Limited Liability Co owns 50,478 shares. Viking Fund Management Lc invested in 3,500 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.19 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.