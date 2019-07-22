Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Cut Its Stake by $712,000

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $13.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1964.52. About 3.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in future food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, down from 45,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 3.26M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Bitcoin & Libra; Whatâ€™s Broadcom Doing? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Amazon Won’t Buy Rite Aid – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com and Google Are (Mostly) Burying the Hatchet – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Walmart’s Domestic Digital Business Could Lose $1 Billion This Year – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 93.02 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,397 shares to 3,997 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial Corp owns 21,607 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 17,849 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Incorporated reported 8,494 shares stake. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited has 3.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,232 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability reported 1,881 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.77% or 178,475 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth has 0.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ami Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 273 shares. 7,909 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough &. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 1,932 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 3.06% or 386,695 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 5,736 shares. Tikvah Mgmt Ltd has invested 15.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C M Bidwell Assocs Ltd owns 505 shares. Central Asset Investments And Holding (Hk) owns 15.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,170 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.24 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 49,221 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Com accumulated 0.22% or 29,058 shares. 12,740 are held by Osborne Partners Management Limited Liability Com. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.04% or 2,616 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Management Company has invested 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma invested in 2.24% or 88,053 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,240 shares. Grimes holds 4,585 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Farmers Trust reported 1.46% stake. Professional Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 1,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gam Hldg Ag has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,548 shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 1.41% or 49,168 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Llc, Oregon-based fund reported 10,497 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,393 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Home Depot CEO: You just canâ€™t offset 40% deflation (video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Week Ahead: Prospect of Fed cut pushing dividend investors into tech, energy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.