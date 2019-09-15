Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Position; Davita (DVA) Shareholder Glenview Capital Management Upped Holding

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 136.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 1.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The hedge fund held 3.24M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.04 million, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 3.58 million shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian Refugees in Jordan; 03/05/2018 – DaVita Inc. 1st Quarter 2018 Results; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.05; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 20/04/2018 – DJ DaVita Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DVA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 91,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 499,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.84 million, down from 590,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 900 shares to 146,900 shares, valued at $53.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,017 were reported by Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Co. 3,850 were accumulated by Pictet Bank Limited. National Bank Of Stockton invested in 1.68% or 15,934 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 923,759 shares. Pitcairn holds 12,040 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 44,481 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Vontobel Asset Mngmt holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 274,707 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 32,019 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 690,091 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.38% or 5,701 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Windsor Capital Management has invested 0.27% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Mairs And Pwr has 0.76% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 304,820 shares. American Intl Gp reported 464,844 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 37,862 shares. Milestone Group holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,671 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.21 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

