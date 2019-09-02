Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Cut Position by $3.15 Million; Chou Associates Management Maintains Holding in Resolute Fst Prods (RFP)

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.80 million, down from 171,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.77 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 731.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57 million shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 206,898 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 11/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-013-2018(C); 26/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: China Construction Bank Sends RFP for USD Tier 2 Bonds; 26/03/2018 – St Louis County: Children’s Service Fund Strategic Planning Consultant Services – RFP 2018-22-TP; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Says Resolute’s Add-on Notes Issuance Does Not Change Ratings; 04/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Issues RFP for Police Body Cameras; 09/03/2018 – St Louis County: Corrections Medicine Pharmacy Services – RFP 2018-11-TP; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: RESOLUTE ONYX China RCT Study; 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 05/03/2018 PHFA issues RFP for Community Revitalization Program seeking to fund creative mixed-use development projects statewide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 4,400 shares. Fort Point Partners Ltd Llc reported 3,154 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 34,524 shares. Sather Fin Gru stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Usca Ria Limited Liability has invested 0.95% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Colonial Tru Advsrs invested in 1.64% or 45,042 shares. London Of Virginia owns 433,006 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Exchange Cap Inc reported 28,038 shares stake. Accuvest Advsr reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sterling Glob Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 2.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Coastline Trust holds 0.22% or 7,710 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Communication Ma holds 129,411 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.61 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 12,000 shares to 91,518 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How to Invest in Warehouse Club Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.