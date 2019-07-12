Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Trimmed Position by $369,203; Hills Bank & Trust Company Increases Stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA)

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 51.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 1,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 2,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $278.32. About 2.55M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, down from 69,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard, Visa price targets get a boost – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty Welcome Debit Cards in Europe, Offering Customers Greater Choice and Convenience in Time for the Summer Holiday Season – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny invested in 52,262 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 14,657 shares. Investment Ser Incorporated stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.05% stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Oh has 5,152 shares. Raub Brock Management Limited Partnership holds 4.58% or 92,543 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas stated it has 40,047 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 3.44% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0.9% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cadinha & Lc accumulated 42,643 shares. Altavista Wealth Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 7,015 shares. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 1,368 shares. Choate Inv Advsr has 5,526 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.3% or 30,571 shares.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Waverton Mgmt Ltd holds 4.5% or 449,892 shares in its portfolio. Huber Management Ltd Llc accumulated 79,200 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 0.19% or 9,435 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc accumulated 4,819 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 33,277 are owned by Bowling Mngmt Ltd Llc. Rdl Fincl holds 2.09% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,880 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Company owns 22,818 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Wealth Limited Liability holds 1.61% or 51,085 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Company invested in 170,945 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust Company has invested 1.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Orleans Corporation La holds 3.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,300 shares. Hilton Capital Management Llc has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.32 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Home Depot CEO Joins GrowGeneration As A Strategic Advisor – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,711 shares to 51,026 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).