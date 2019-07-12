Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Davis R M Has Boosted Stake; Leavell Investment Management Cut Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $441,477; Shares Declined

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 85,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 1.82 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 1,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,391 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 15,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $251.7. About 214,599 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment

Davis R M Inc, which manages about $2.84 billion and $2.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 9,442 shares to 85,842 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 189,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,436 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

