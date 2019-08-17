Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Conning Has Lowered Position as Shares Rose; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) Increased as Market Value Rose

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 247.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 40,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 56,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 16,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 929,375 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Operating Chief; 30/04/2018 – Beutel Goodman Adds XPO Logistics, Exits K-Bro Linen: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 23/03/2018 – Hold XPO Logistics – it’s best in class, says @JimCramer; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 8,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 217,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.78M, down from 226,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 24/04/2018 – Jason Whitely: #BREAKING: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall says the third individual shot this afternoon with the two police; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 29,257 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $48.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 50,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

