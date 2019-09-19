Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake; Alphamark Advisors Has Cut Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $4.13 Million as Stock Value Rose

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 20,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3,180 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $629,000, down from 24,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 06/04/2018 – Apple tells TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Americas Rev $24.84B

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 1,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 41,926 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72M, up from 40,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $230.83. About 3.07M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alphamark Advisors Llc, which manages about $314.05M and $228.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russ Val 2000 (IWN) by 29,026 shares to 88,572 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pvh (NYSE:PVH) by 7,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,036 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Dj Us Tech (IYW).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.