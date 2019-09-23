Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Capital Investment Advisors Trimmed Stake by $834,003 as Stock Rose; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Price Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Boosted by $644,768 Its Stake

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 40,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 494,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, up from 454,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 2.14 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 178,404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.10 million, down from 182,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.80M shares traded or 103.15% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Two DPD officers critically wounded in shooting at Dallas Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 24/04/2018 – KYTX CBS19: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garnet Equity Incorporated has 10.83% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Com Of Virginia Va accumulated 56,390 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp owns 226,621 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Weik accumulated 14,980 shares. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 2,400 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 620,028 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 96,877 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited owns 194,648 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management has 0.1% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,820 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0% or 8 shares. Benedict Fincl has 7,213 shares. Garrison Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 1,538 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Pcj Inv Counsel Ltd has 0.19% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,500 shares. American Asset Mngmt Inc, Florida-based fund reported 3,135 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (NYSE:MMP) by 7,306 shares to 97,253 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 31,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,379 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North (EMLP).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Think The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s How Home Depot Stock Climbed 60% In 3 years – Forbes” published on September 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons You Should Buy into the Home Depot Stock Bump – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Jane Street Grp Limited has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 17,737 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 20,439 are owned by Strs Ohio. Chicago Equity Prtn holds 0.05% or 67,935 shares in its portfolio. Old Comml Bank In invested in 0.02% or 25,272 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Weiss Multi has 0.42% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Riverhead Mgmt reported 68,720 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Llc has 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 75,409 shares. Aew Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 2.55M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 38,175 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 5.89M shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 31,795 shares. Oppenheimer & Com invested in 10,918 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $146,294 was bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 43,346 shares to 170,361 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 8,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,591 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How to Escape a Sudden Bear Attack – Nasdaq” on September 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tariff delay, Morrisons help FTSE 100 stay afloat – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks in Solar Power – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Australia, NZ dlrs stay low; RBA rate decision, Q2 GDP eyed – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Sterling Construction Company (NASDAQ:STRL) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.