Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Calamos Advisors Trimmed Position by $3.22 Million as Stock Value Rose; Borgwarner (BWA) Holding Held by Cwh Capital Management Inc

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.36 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 16,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 502,053 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.34 million, down from 518,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 118,731 shares to 851,324 shares, valued at $81.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,006 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 81,687 shares or 4.1% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Advsrs has 0.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 68,896 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Limited Liability Corp owns 6,400 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Orrstown Serv accumulated 4,737 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 0.83% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hightower Ltd Liability Com accumulated 405,793 shares. Sadoff Inv Ltd Liability Co invested in 327,710 shares or 5.39% of the stock. Atlas Browninc holds 1% or 7,344 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 9,385 are held by Sequent Asset Limited Liability Co. Wills Financial Gp Inc has 2,168 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co has 816,952 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd reported 0.62% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Raymond James Financial Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “VIDEO: Donâ€™t Trust â€˜Recession-Proofâ€™ Stocks – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares to 32,566 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts Limited has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 76,738 shares. Reinhart Inc stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 467,600 shares. Old National Bancorp In invested in 7,319 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or holds 0.25% or 19,888 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 853,801 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia invested in 32,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wesbanco Natl Bank holds 0.04% or 20,153 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt Communication has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 22,813 shares. Nwq Inv Limited stated it has 720,481 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Medical Tru accumulated 0.06% or 1,759 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 397 shares. Montag A & Associates has invested 0.17% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1.34M shares.